China's new rules for overseas investments: How it affects you

China has introduced new regulations to tighten its grip on overseas investments involving Chinese investors, technology, data, and national security. The move comes a month after the country ordered Meta to scrap its acquisition of AI start-up Manus. The State Council published the new rules today, which will come into effect from July 1.

Regulatory changes Regulations mandate authorization for export of restricted goods The new regulations mandate authorization for the export of restricted Chinese goods, technologies, services, or related data. This is the first time China has provided a formal legal basis to force the unwinding of completed overseas transactions. The move increases compliance risks for global investors in sensitive sectors such as Chinese tech and AI.

National security Beijing's concerns over AI Beijing considers AI a sensitive sector crucial to national security. The country has tried to regulate outbound flows of technology, intellectual property (IP), and talent. The new rules specifically bar cross-border talent transfers in sensitive sectors without approval, targeting practices like "Singapore-washing," where companies transfer employees and operations abroad before acquisitions.

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Market implications Impact on Chinese firms moving capital, operations abroad The new regulations could impact Chinese firms looking to move capital and operations abroad for investment in more liquid overseas capital markets. Investors are prohibited from transferring goods, technologies, services, and related data that are banned from export through cross-border movement of technical personnel, or organizing personnel to work in other countries/regions.

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Regulatory power New rules give State Council power to conduct security reviews The new regulations also give the State Council the power to conduct security reviews of overseas investments or asset transfers that could affect national security. It can now order investors to dispose of shares/cease investment and impose fines for non-compliance. The rules also permit China to block foreign entities from trading with it if their home countries restrict Chinese investment.