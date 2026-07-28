China unveils homegrown immersion DUV lithography machine after US curbs
Business
China just rolled out its own immersion DUV lithography machine, a major move as it tries to make more of its own chips and rely less on foreign tech.
This tool, built by Shanghai Aishengna Electronic Technology Group, comes as US export rules stop Dutch giant ASML from selling its top machines to China.
China targets 25 machines by 2027
China hopes to make 25 of these machines by 2027, which is still far behind ASML's 131 shipments in just one year.
But analysts say even a small start could threaten ASML's future business, especially since the company expects €9 billion in revenue from China this year.
Experts also think US restrictions are pushing China to speed up making its own tools, which could change the global chip game for good.