China's AI shift: MiniMax and Zhipu reach valuations above $40B

MiniMax Zhipu Hong Kong IPOs

MiniMax and Zhipu's rapid rise (they went public in Hong Kong in January) signals a huge shift in China's tech world.

Even as some worry about fast-growing startups, experts like Victoria Mio call it a real market change.

With China using more than 140 trillion tokens daily, its unique approach is grabbing global attention—and could shape how we all use AI in the future.