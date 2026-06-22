China's AI stocks jump in Hong Kong after policy boost
Chinese AI companies just saw their stock prices rocket, thanks to fresh government policies aimed at boosting the industry.
Zhipu and MiniMax Group surged at least 23% each in Hong Kong, bringing their year-to-date gains to a staggering 2,000% and 260%.
Chipmakers like Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Yuanjie Semiconductor Technology also got a big lift.
China speeds AI integration, eases listings
China rolled out plans last week to speed up AI integration into everyday tech: think smarter devices and better online shopping experiences.
The government is making it easier for AI firms to list on stock markets and expand fast.
While investors are excited (mirroring the US tech boom), traditional internet giants like Alibaba and Tencent are struggling with weak consumer demand and tough competition from these rising AI stars.