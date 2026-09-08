China's August exports jump 25%, imports rise less, $119.1B surplus
Business
China's exports shot up by 25% in August 2026, but imports grew too, not as much as expected.
Even so, China ended the month with a hefty $119.1 billion trade surplus, putting it on track for a similar outcome in 2026.
Scott Bessent accuses China at G20
Not everyone's thrilled about this surge.
The US is pushing China to rely less on selling goods abroad and boost spending at home, especially with a big Trump-Xi summit coming up.
At a Group of 20 meeting of finance ministers, a US Treasury official, Scott Bessent, accused China of blocking efforts to fix global trade imbalances, a claim Beijing brushed off as just more protectionism.