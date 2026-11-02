China's biggest airlines report mixed Q3 as jet fuel more-than-doubled
Business
China's biggest airlines, Air China, China Eastern, and China Southern, just posted mixed results for the third quarter of 2026.
The main culprit? Jet fuel prices have more than doubled since February thanks to global tensions, making it tough for these carriers to stay profitable.
Air China profit fell 92.6%
Air China's profit dropped by 92.6%, while China Eastern barely stayed in the black, and China Southern slid into the red.
On top of pricey fuel, these airlines are also battling high-speed rail services and cutthroat airfare deals at home.
Analysts warn that with costs still high and fares staying low, recovery won't be easy anytime soon.