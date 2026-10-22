China's CSI 300 drops nearly 20% as stimulus hopes fade
China's CSI 300 Index has dropped nearly 20% since June, putting it in bear territory.
The slide comes as hopes fade for big government stimulus and companies like Contemporary Amperex Technology report weaker earnings.
Add in global AI sector struggles and it's clear: things are rough for Chinese markets right now.
China: Cooling AI hype, disappointing profits
It's a mix of factors: global AI hype cooling off, Chinese consumers spending less, and disappointing profits from top firms (Contemporary Amperex shares alone fell 12% in one day).
Even though China's growth beat in the third quarter and the government is trying to steady things, many investors still aren't convinced a quick recovery is on the horizon.
Everyone's watching to see if better earnings or stronger spending can turn things around.