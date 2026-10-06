China's DeepSeek aims to raise nearly $15B after investor interest
Business
DeepSeek, one of China's top AI companies, is aiming to raise nearly $15 billion, double what it first planned, after seeing huge interest from major investors.
The move highlights just how hot the AI space is right now, with everyone racing to back the next big thing.
DeepSeek prepares Shanghai STAR Market IPO
DeepSeek is talking with big institutional players like Tencent and CATL (no individual investors this time).
The current round is taking longer than planned, with talks nearing the end, and DeepSeek has tapped CITIC Securities to prepare for a possible IPO on Shanghai's STAR Market, matching rival Moonshot AI's IPO timeline.
If all goes well, DeepSeek could hit a massive $75 billion valuation, proof that its powerful AI models are making serious waves in tech circles.