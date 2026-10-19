China's economy grows 4.5% in 3rd quarter, easing policy pressure

Most of this growth came from strong exports, while spending at home stayed pretty weak.

From January to September, overall growth hit 4.6%, with quarterly gains just above predictions.

Retail sales did see their fastest boost since March, up 1.1% in September, and industrial output hit a six-month high at 5.5%.

Still, investments in infrastructure and property dropped sharply, so Beijing is focusing more support on infrastructure and technology to keep things moving forward.