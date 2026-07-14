China's exports jump 27% in June on AI and semiconductors
Business
China's exports shot up 27% in June 2026, way above expectations and the biggest rise in months.
The boost came from global demand for AI tech, semiconductors, and data center gear, even as China faces weak spending at home and a tough property market.
Experts warn China export reliance risky
Investments in AI worldwide pushed up sales of chips and hardware, with South Korea's exports to China rising 85% and Taiwan's rising by more than 41%.
US retailers also rushed to order Chinese goods ahead of possible tariff hikes.
Still, experts warn that relying on exports alone isn't enough; China is dealing with slow manufacturing, weak domestic consumption, and imports climbing 36% from a year earlier, signs that bigger challenges remain.