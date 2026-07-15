China's GDP growth slows to 4.3% in Q2 2026
Business
China's economic growth just slowed to its weakest point in more than three years, with GDP rising only 4.3% in the second quarter of 2026, missing the official target and dropping from last quarter's 5%.
The National Bureau of Statistics pointed to supply-and-demand issues at home and global uncertainties as the main reasons.
Mixed signals prompt China's Politburo meeting
Investment in big projects fell sharply, but retail sales managed a small comeback in June, and factories actually beat expectations.
With these mixed signals, China's top leaders, the Politburo, are meeting soon to talk about boosting public spending and infrastructure to help get things back on track.