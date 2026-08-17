China's housing market stalls as July new home prices fall
Business
China's housing market is still in a rough patch: new home prices fell 0.1% from June this July and were down 3.2% from a year earlier, narrowing slightly from a 3.3% fall in June.
That's just a tiny bit better than June, but overall, sales, investment, and new construction are all falling faster this year.
Measures fail to revive housing market
Out of 70 cities tracked, only 17 saw any price growth last month. Big cities managed to hold steady, but smaller ones lost ground.
Local governments have tried easing buying rules and boosting loan limits to help out, but so far these moves haven't sparked a real recovery, with China's economic growth also slowing down recently.