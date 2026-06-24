China's humanoid robot market could reach $15 billion by 2030 Business Jun 24, 2026

China's humanoid robot scene is getting huge; Morgan Stanley says the market could jump from $2 billion in 2026 to a whopping $15 billion by 2030.

Annual shipments are expected to soar, with up to 446,000 robots hitting the streets each year by decade's end.

Chinese companies are leading the pack globally, and these robots are already popping up in factories, restaurants, and stores.