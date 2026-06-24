China's humanoid robot market could reach $15 billion by 2030
Business
China's humanoid robot scene is getting huge; Morgan Stanley says the market could jump from $2 billion in 2026 to a whopping $15 billion by 2030.
Annual shipments are expected to soar, with up to 446,000 robots hitting the streets each year by decade's end.
Chinese companies are leading the pack globally, and these robots are already popping up in factories, restaurants, and stores.
China backs embodied AI with incentives
A big reason for this surge? The Chinese government is pushing "embodied AI" hard in its five-year plan, offering perks like free land and office space to robotics innovators.
In 2025, global shipments were just 13,000 units, but Chinese firms outperformed US rivals like Tesla and Figure AI.