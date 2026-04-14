China's March exports rise 2.5% as imports jump nearly 28%
China's export growth slowed way down in March 2026, rising just 2.5% compared to last year, way below the expected 8.6% and a big drop from February's nearly 40%.
The ongoing conflict in Iran has disrupted energy supplies and pushed up costs, while China's imports jumped nearly 28%, shrinking the trade surplus to its lowest in over a year.
Manufacturers squeezed, integrated circuit exports jump
With the Strait of Hormuz closed and oil prices staying high, Chinese manufacturers are feeling the pinch from pricier materials.
This could mean tighter wallets worldwide and less demand for Chinese goods.
Still, some sectors are thriving: booming AI investments have sent memory chip prices soaring, helping China's integrated circuit exports jump nearly 70%, while electrical equipment exports are also up thanks to eased US tariffs earlier this year.