China's March exports rise 2.5% as imports jump nearly 28%

Manufacturers squeezed, integrated circuit exports jump

With the Strait of Hormuz closed and oil prices staying high, Chinese manufacturers are feeling the pinch from pricier materials.

This could mean tighter wallets worldwide and less demand for Chinese goods.

Still, some sectors are thriving: booming AI investments have sent memory chip prices soaring, helping China's integrated circuit exports jump nearly 70%, while electrical equipment exports are also up thanks to eased US tariffs earlier this year.