China's May loan growth slows despite better than expected financing Business Jun 13, 2026

China's loan growth hit a slowdown in May 2026, with people and businesses not borrowing much even after the government tried to boost lending.

The People's Bank of China reported total financing at 2.03 trillion yuan ($300 billion), better than expected, but still over 11% less than last year.

New loans saw a small bounce from April but stayed pretty low overall.