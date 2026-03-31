China's Zhipu leans on homegrown chips after 132% revenue rise Business Mar 31, 2026

Zhipu AI, one of China's top AI companies, is now leaning heavily on homegrown chips to keep up with a surge in demand for computing power.

The company's revenue jumped 132% for 2025 after a big fundraising round in January brought in more than $550 million.

Even though Zhipu ended the year with a loss, it is betting on its new GLM-5 model and smarter operations to finally turn things around.