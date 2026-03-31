China's Zhipu leans on homegrown chips after 132% revenue rise
Zhipu AI, one of China's top AI companies, is now leaning heavily on homegrown chips to keep up with a surge in demand for computing power.
The company's revenue jumped 132% for 2025 after a big fundraising round in January brought in more than $550 million.
Even though Zhipu ended the year with a loss, it is betting on its new GLM-5 model and smarter operations to finally turn things around.
Zhipu's cloud API climbed 292%
Zhipu saw its on-premises deployment revenue more than double and its cloud API services climbed 292%: API call prices even shot up 83% as usage exploded.
But it is not just about growth; Zhipu is also facing tough rivals like ByteDance, Alibaba, and several ambitious startups.
To stay ahead, the company plans to reach profitability through revenue growth and improved operating efficiency.