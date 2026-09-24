Chinese AI startup DeepSeek hits $1B runrate, plans $7.45B IPO
Business
Chinese AI startup DeepSeek just crossed the $1 billion annualized revenue run rate, hitting $1 billion, more than double what it was before.
Riding this momentum, it is planning a massive IPO to raise about $7.45 billion and is aiming for a huge valuation.
Raises model prices, launches DeepSeek-V4.1-Flash
DeepSeek's growth is fueled by raising prices on its AI models and pouring over 70% of its computing power into building new tech.
Its latest launch, DeepSeek-V4.1-Flash, promises faster speeds and better performance, showing it is serious about staying ahead in the AI game.
Last year, it shook the tech industry after its models challenged US assumptions about China's AI capabilities.