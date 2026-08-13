Chinese AI startup DeepSeek launches V4-Pro-0813, V4 Flash outperforms Pro

DeepSeek said it will raise API pricing for its V4 Pro and V4 Flash models and introduce peak and off-peak pricing, amid competition from rivals like Moonshot AI and Alibaba.

It also aims to at least double staffing across departments, including data-centre and AI-agent teams, and has increased private hiring of chip-design engineers to develop its own AI chip, an effort that could reduce reliance on suppliers including NVIDIA and Huawei.

After scoring $7.4 billion in funding in June, DeepSeek now aims for a massive $74 billion valuation to keep investing in data centers and top talent.