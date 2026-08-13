Chinese AI startup DeepSeek launches V4-Pro-0813, V4 Flash outperforms Pro
DeepSeek, a Chinese AI startup, just launched its V4-Pro-0813 model, hoping to level up how AI agents work.
You can try it out through the API, the app, or the web.
Interestingly, its cheaper V4 Flash model actually outperformed an earlier Pro version in tests, showing DeepSeek's tech is moving fast.
DeepSeek to raise V4 API pricing
DeepSeek said it will raise API pricing for its V4 Pro and V4 Flash models and introduce peak and off-peak pricing, amid competition from rivals like Moonshot AI and Alibaba.
It also aims to at least double staffing across departments, including data-centre and AI-agent teams, and has increased private hiring of chip-design engineers to develop its own AI chip, an effort that could reduce reliance on suppliers including NVIDIA and Huawei.
After scoring $7.4 billion in funding in June, DeepSeek now aims for a massive $74 billion valuation to keep investing in data centers and top talent.