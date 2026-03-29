Chinese authorities halt Manus cofounders' travel amid Meta $2B review
Business
China just stopped the co-founders of Manus, an AI startup, while they were reportedly planning overseas travel related to the acquisition.
This all happened because Chinese authorities are reviewing Meta's $2 billion deal to buy Manus, a move that highlights how seriously Beijing is taking technology transfers and the movement of top talent.
Manus shifts headquarters to Singapore
Meta wants Manus for its advanced AI technology, but China is worried about sensitive technology ending up abroad, especially with ongoing U.S.-China tensions over data and AI.
Manus shifted its corporate structure and headquarters to Singapore amid rising regulatory scrutiny in China, a sign of how tricky global technology deals have become lately.