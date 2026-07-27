Chinese chipmaker CXMT jumps 470% in blockbuster market debut

According to its IPO prospectus, CXMT had a 7.67% share of the global DRAM market in Q4 2025.

DRAM chips are used in electronic devices from smartphones to servers.

The global DRAM market is dominated by Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and Micron Technology.

Theodore Shou, CEO at Yiyi Capital, told CNBC that he has no doubt "the company is going to grow to be a global leader."