Chinese boss lays out ₹240cr, employees keep what they count

In an unusual and generous gesture, a Chinese company has turned its annual celebration into a cash giveaway event. Henan Kuangshan Crane Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer of cranes and material-handling equipment, distributed CNY 180 million (around ₹237 crore) in year-end bonuses. The company hosted the grand event on February 13, with over 800 banquet tables for nearly 7,000 attendees.

Cash dash A unique challenge at the event The highlight of the event was a unique challenge where employees were invited on stage for a timed money-counting event. They were allowed to keep every note they could manually count in the given time. Videos from the event showed workers frantically sorting through heaps of currency on long tables, some even struggling to carry heavy bundles of notes they had secured.

Chairman's remarks Physical gifts replaced with cash Chairman Cui Peijun made spontaneous announcements during the event, asking why appliances were being given away. He then ordered that physical gifts be replaced with more cash. "Bring up the cash and give everyone another CNY 20,000 (about $2,800)," he said. The company's total year-end payout including online transfers exceeded CNY 180 million, nearly 70% of its profits for 2025 of CNY 270 million.

Advertisement

Generosity Company has a history of generous payouts Henan Kuangshan Crane, which operates in over 130 countries, has a history of generous payouts. In 2024, after posting a net profit of CNY 260 million (around $38 million), it distributed CNY 170 million among employees. On International Women's Day, it also awarded nearly CNY 1.6 million in bonuses to 2,000 female staff members.

Advertisement