Chinese company pays employees to lose weight, but there's a catch
Insta360, the popular name for Arashi Vision Inc., a Shenzhen-based tech company in China, is paying employees to lose weight—about $70 for every half kilo shed, but there are fines if you gain it back.
If participants regain weight, they must pay a fine of 800 yuan for every 0.5kg they gain back.
Since launching the "Million Yuan Weight Loss Challenge" in 2022, they've handed out nearly 2 million yuan in rewards over seven rounds.
The initiative has seen big wins
Employees have seen big wins: Xiao Chui earned $2,000 after losing 30kg, while Li pocketed $1,020 for dropping 17kg in three months.
The program lines up with China's national push for healthier lifestyles—last year's "Weight Management Year" campaign—and Insta360 says it's all about supporting staff well-being and creating a more energized workplace.