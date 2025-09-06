Chinese company pays employees to lose weight, but there's a catch Business Sep 06, 2025

Insta360, the popular name for Arashi Vision Inc., a Shenzhen-based tech company in China, is paying employees to lose weight—about $70 for every half kilo shed, but there are fines if you gain it back.

If participants regain weight, they must pay a fine of 800 yuan for every 0.5kg they gain back.

Since launching the "Million Yuan Weight Loss Challenge" in 2022, they've handed out nearly 2 million yuan in rewards over seven rounds.