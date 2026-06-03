Chinese DeepSeek seeks ¥50bn in 1st-ever round, could reach $59B

Liang Wenfeng is putting in ¥20bn

Founder Liang Wenfeng is putting in a hefty 20 billion yuan of his own money, with tech giant Tencent and battery leader CATL reportedly in talks to back DeepSeek.

Other big names like NetEase, JD.com, and China's national AI fund are reportedly in final talks too.

This massive show of support highlights China's push to build its own powerful AI scene, combining fresh ideas with serious infrastructure muscle.