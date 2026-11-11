Chinese drugmakers adopt AI medical chat apps amid marketing crackdown
With China cracking down on old-school pharmaceutical marketing, drug companies are now using AI-powered apps to connect with doctors.
Big names like Alibaba Health and JD Health have rolled out medical ChatGPT-style tools, making it easier (and more compliant) to share clinical information online.
Alibaba Health finds doctors using AI
AI is quickly becoming the norm: 93% of the hundreds of doctors Alibaba Health surveyed now use these tools, up from around 70% a year earlier.
As digital health spending is set to soar, this shift helps drugmakers stay connected with physicians while following new anti-bribery rules.
It's a major move toward smarter, safer health care communication.