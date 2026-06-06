Chinese memory chip makers emerging as rivals to global giants
What's the story
Chinese memory chip manufacturers are emerging as formidable competitors to global semiconductor giants, according to Jefferies's latest GREED & fear report. The report highlights the rapid growth of Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp (YMTC) and ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT), two of China's top NAND flash and DRAM producers, respectively. Their IPO plans are progressing amid a global surge in demand for AI-related memory chips.
Market dominance
YMTC's rapid growth and IPO plans
The report reveals that YMTC has started its mainland A-share listing process, with a formal application expected by mid-June. In the first quarter of 2026, the company's revenue exceeded RMB 20 billion, more than doubling from a year earlier. Its NAND flash chip output accounted for over 10% of the global market, with a market share of 13% in Q1 2026.
Rapid ascent
CXMT's DRAM dominance and IPO progress
On the DRAM front, CXMT is making rapid strides with its IPO application already approved by the Shanghai Stock Exchange's STAR Market. The company plans to raise RMB 29.5 billion ($4.36 billion), which would be the second-largest IPO on this market after Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) in July 2020. Jefferies notes that CXMT's growth mirrors the strong demand environment fueled by AI-related spending across the semiconductor industry.
Investor sentiment
Strategic timing of IPOs to capitalize on AI demand
Jefferies also notes that the planned listings are strategically timed to capitalize on investor enthusiasm for AI infrastructure and semiconductor spending. The report states, "The two pending Chinese IPOs are clearly timed to take advantage of the AI capex boom to raise capital while semiconductor stocks are still hot." This could potentially change how investors view China's role in the global semiconductor industry.
Export growth
Surge in China's semiconductor exports amid US restrictions
The report also highlights the strong growth in China's semiconductor exports, with electronic integrated circuit exports rising by 99.6% YoY to $31.1 billion in April and up 83.7% YoY to $103.5 billion in the first four months of 2026. Jefferies notes that China's AI hardware ecosystem has benefited from US restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports, prompting Beijing to accelerate efforts toward self-reliance.