Chinese stocks drop as investors question AI hype, tech spending
Business
Chinese stocks took a hit on Tuesday, with major indices like the CSI300 dropping 2.3% and the Shanghai Composite down 1%.
The main reason? Investors are getting nervous about whether all the buzz around AI is really worth it, especially as companies keep pouring money into new tech and chip projects.
China's STAR 50 and semiconductors slide
Tech-focused indexes saw some of the biggest drops: STAR 50 fell 4%, while semiconductor stocks slid 3.7%.
Even CXMT, a memory chipmaker fresh off a record debut, lost ground.
With China pushing to make its own advanced chip machines and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers, investors are bracing for more ups and downs as they watch global policy moves and big tech earnings this week.