Chinese tea chain's logo costs $1.5M in Louis Vuitton lawsuit
What's the story
Molly Tea, a popular Chinese bubble tea brand, has been ordered by a court in Jiangsu province to pay damages of 10.3 million yuan ($1.5 million) to luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton. The court found that Molly Tea's logo infringed on Louis Vuitton's trademark, specifically its famous four-petal flower design. The ruling has sparked an online debate over intellectual property rights and their enforcement in China.
Online debate
Public opinion split over court's ruling
The court's ruling has divided public opinion in China, with a related hashtag garnering over 400 million views and tens of thousands of comments. While some users have defended Molly Tea's logo design by pointing out the influence of Chinese artifacts on Western luxury brands, others have supported the court's decision. One Weibo user even suggested that those who support Molly Tea's design should "study law first," highlighting that Louis Vuitton had already registered the logo.
Trademark issues
Molly Tea's trademark challenges in China
According to China Daily, a state-run media outlet, Molly Tea and its affiliated companies have filed several trademarks that were rejected by the China National Intellectual Property Administration. The only successful registration was for the trademark with Chinese characters for "Molly Tea." Along with the hefty damages, the court also ordered Molly Tea to stop using the disputed logo and issue a public apology.