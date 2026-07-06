Chinese tea chain's logo costs $1.5M in Louis Vuitton lawsuit

Online debate

Public opinion split over court's ruling

The court's ruling has divided public opinion in China, with a related hashtag garnering over 400 million views and tens of thousands of comments. While some users have defended Molly Tea's logo design by pointing out the influence of Chinese artifacts on Western luxury brands, others have supported the court's decision. One Weibo user even suggested that those who support Molly Tea's design should "study law first," highlighting that Louis Vuitton had already registered the logo.