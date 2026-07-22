Chinese tech firms raise HK$214.39 billion in Hong Kong funding
Chinese tech companies have pulled in a massive HK$214.39 billion (about $27.34 billion) in Hong Kong so far this year.
Most of this cash is going straight into next-generation projects: think AI, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, and self-driving cars.
The rush of investment highlights just how much faith investors have in China's tech ambitions right now.
AI and chip makers dominate funding
AI and semiconductor firms grabbed the biggest slice of the funding pie. Zhipu AI led with HK$31.41 billion, MiniMax Group followed with HK$16.04 billion, and Shanghai Biren Technology secured HK$5.58 billion for its AI chips.
On the semiconductor side, GigaDevice raised HK$4.68 billion and Montage Technology raised HK$7.04 billion to boost research and production, while Nexchip Semiconductor and Iluvatar CoreX also saw major inflows.
It wasn't just about chips or AI: other sectors scored big too. Battery giant CATL landed HK$39.2 billion, and robotaxi startup Momenta Global got HK$5.89 billion to keep innovating on autonomous vehicles.
All in all, these deals show how Hong Kong is powering China's push into future tech across several fast-growing industries this year.