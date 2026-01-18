Chinese tech stocks surge on AI, robotics advances
Chinese tech stocks are having a strong month—more than half of the sector rose in early trading on Monday, with some jumping more than 5%.
The main tech index in China is up almost 13% this month, and Hong Kong-listed tech companies have climbed nearly 6%, even outpacing the Nasdaq 100.
Why does this matter?
Investors are feeling upbeat about China's tech scene, expecting corporate profits to grow as much as 14%.
Internet giants could lead a big jump in consumer sectors—think about a possible 20% profit growth.
New IPOs like MiniMax and Zhipu AI are also getting lots of attention.
What's fueling the growth?
It's all about fresh innovation: advances in AI, semiconductors, and biotech are driving the momentum.
DeepSeek's earlier breakthrough and expected R2 release have attracted attention.
Plus, upcoming releases and China's new five-year self-reliance plan for tech are keeping excitement high.
Recent policy tweaks have also influenced internet platforms.