Unemployed Chinese youngsters are now paying to have fake jobs

In China , a growing trend sees unemployed young adults paying companies to let them pretend to work. The trend is particularly popular in major cities like Shenzhen, Shanghai , Chengdu, Nanjing, Wuhan, and Kunming. These mock offices are fully equipped with computers and meeting rooms. The daily fee usually ranges from CNY 30-50 (around ₹366-610) and often includes lunch and snacks.

Business A look at the business model One such company, Pretend To Work, was started by a 30-year-old Dongguan resident Feiyu. The business idea came after Feiyu's own experience of unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic. He now rents out workstations to young people who want to pretend they have jobs. "What I'm selling isn't a workstation but the dignity of not being a useless person," he says.

Social impact The mock offices have become a place for young adults The mock offices have become a place for young adults to build community and work on personal projects. Shui Zhou, a former food business owner, pays to use the facilities at Pretend To Work Company. He says he feels happier and more disciplined since joining. Another user Xiaowen Tang used her time there as proof of internship experience to her university while writing online novels.

Economic commentary Experts weigh in on the trend The trend of pretending to work is a response to China's economic transformation and job market mismatch, according to Dr Christian Yao from Victoria University of Wellington. Dr Biao Xiang from Germany's Max Planck Institute for Social Anthropology sees it as a way for young people to create distance from mainstream society. Officially, these workers are classified as "flexible employment professionals."