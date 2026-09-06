Chip Wilson divorce without prenup could affect his $6.1B fortune
Business
Lululemon's billionaire founder Chip Wilson and his wife Shannon are calling it quits after more than two decades together.
They first filed for divorce in April, and since there is no prenuptial agreement, the split could have a big impact on Wilson's $6.1 billion fortune.
Chip owns about 8.6% Lululemon stake
Chip owns about 8.6% of Lululemon (worth nearly $1 billion) and a major stake in Amer Sports, while Shannon (who helped design Lululemon from the start) has her own $100 million share.
Chip has stayed active in business, sometimes stirring things up with bold comments or challenging company leadership.