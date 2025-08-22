Chipotle's new drone delivery service is called Zipotle

Chipotle just rolled out "Zipotle," a drone-powered delivery service, in partnership with Zipline. The pilot started in August 2025 for select customers from the Rowlett, Texas location via the Zipline app. You can order anything from the full menu, and a wider rollout is coming soon.

How does it work? Your food is made fresh at Chipotle's Rowlett spot and loaded into a Zipping Point.

Drones then pick up your order, fly over to your place, and gently lower it down from about 300 feet using a little robot called a Zip.

It's fast, contactless, and designed to keep your burrito bowl tasty.

A few more details Zipotle operates daily from noon to 8pm CT. Each delivery costs $2.99 plus a 15% service fee (max $6).

Drones can carry up to 2.49kg per trip right now—with plans to increase that soon.