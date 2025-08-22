SEBI plans special incentives for 1st-time female mutual fund investors

What's in the new guidelines?

SEBI's also making it easier for everyone to access mutual funds, especially in smaller cities (the so-called B30 cities), by rewarding distributors who bring in new investors.

Plus, they're cutting down on paperwork—over 52 mandatory filings are gone—to help streamline things for asset management companies while still keeping investor interests safe.

All these moves are about making investing simpler and more welcoming for everyone.