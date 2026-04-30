Cholamandalam Finance Q4 profit rises 31% to ₹1,645 cr
Business
Cholamandalam Finance just wrapped up a strong quarter, with net profit soaring 31% to ₹1,645 crore by March 2026, up from ₹1,260 crore last year.
The company's total income also saw a healthy boost, rising to ₹8,564 crore compared to ₹7,137 crore in the same period.
Cholamandalam Finance annual profit rises 23%
Looking at the full year, profits climbed 23% to ₹5,233 crore and total income hit ₹31,539 crore. Overall performance stayed solid.
As a sweetener for shareholders, the board has proposed a final dividend of ₹0.70 per share (that's a 35% dividend on face value), though it still needs shareholder approval.