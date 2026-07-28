Cholamandalam Investment posts ₹1,654 cr profit, 46% YoY Q1 FY27

CIFCL's Assets Under Management grew by 23%, reaching ₹254,392 crore. Disbursements rose 22% to ₹29,612 crore, mostly thanks to vehicle loans (56%), with MSMEs and consumer loans making up the rest.

The company also plans to raise ₹55,000 crore through NCDs for future growth.

Even with a slight uptick in bad loans (gross NPA at 4.5%), their capital adequacy ratio stands strong at 19.81%, well above the required minimum.

Despite all this good news, shares ended down 1% on the BSE.