Christine Lagarde eyes WEF move but stays focused at ECB
Christine Lagarde, currently leading the European Central Bank (ECB), is eyeing a possible move to the World Economic Forum (WEF) when her time at the ECB wraps up.
At a recent summit, she shared that joining WEF is "one of the options," but made it clear she's not retiring just yet and remains focused on her current role.
Lagarde will leave ECB in February
Lagarde recently announced she'll leave the ECB nine months ahead of schedule, prompting speculation about her next steps, especially with WEF in the mix.
Still, she reassured everyone that she's sticking with her responsibilities at the ECB until she officially steps down in February.