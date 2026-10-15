Christine Lagarde may leave ECB early for WEF chair
Business
Christine Lagarde, who currently heads the European Central Bank, could soon become the new chair of the World Economic Forum.
If she takes the role, she would leave her ECB job early, well before her term ends in 2027.
The WEF board is set to discuss her possible appointment next month.
Lagarde exit could ease EU worries
Lagarde's exit would open up a key spot at the ECB and give European Union leaders time to pick a successor before France's presidential election.
This move comes as the WEF itself is going through big leadership changes, after founder Klaus Schwab stepped down last year.
The timing could also help smooth out some political worries around future EU appointments.