Christopher Wood: investors eye India China suppliers after AI fatigue
Business
Jefferies's Christopher Wood said investors are getting tired of hyped-up AI stocks, with single-stock leveraged ETFs on SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics dropping nearly 30% from their peaks.
Now, attention is shifting to undervalued markets like India and China, where Wood believes suppliers, not just tech giants, could see better long-term gains.
Jefferies raises India allocation to 12%
Jefferies has bumped up India's allocation to 12% in its Asia-Pacific ex-Japan portfolio, seeing fresh potential in value stocks beyond AI.
With China's market now trading at lower valuations, Wood suggests holding onto China and Hong Kong despite recent setbacks, hinting that these regions could bounce back as the AI craze cools off.