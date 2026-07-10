Christopher Wood: investors eye India China suppliers after AI fatigue Business Jul 10, 2026

Jefferies's Christopher Wood said investors are getting tired of hyped-up AI stocks, with single-stock leveraged ETFs on SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics dropping nearly 30% from their peaks.

Now, attention is shifting to undervalued markets like India and China, where Wood believes suppliers, not just tech giants, could see better long-term gains.