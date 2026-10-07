CIA's David Rush pleads guilty in nearly $194 million government fraud
David Rush, a senior CIA officer, just pleaded guilty to pulling off a massive nearly $194 million fraud against the government.
Using his top-secret clearance, he set up a fake program and even tried to pass off gold bars as work expenses.
When the FBI raided his Virginia home in May, they found 303 gold bars worth more than $40 million, plus $2 million in cash and some seriously fancy watches.
Rush wired $145 million for cars, property
Rush's scheme involved wiring $145 million for luxury cars and real estate.
The CIA first caught on internally before calling in the FBI.
Attorney General Todd Blanche said this case shows they are serious about stopping fraud and making sure taxpayer money is protected.
CIA Director John Ratcliffe called Rush's actions "abused his position and betrayed the public trust and should be held fully accountable for his actions."