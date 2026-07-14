CII experts say India can lead AI powered product manufacturing
India's got the talent and tech to become a global leader in creating products powered by artificial intelligence (AI), according to experts at a big CII event.
Kamal Bali, who heads CII Innoverge 2026, says it's time for India to master everything from design to manufacturing, with AI woven into each step.
He highlighted that our skilled workforce and supportive policies are big advantages.
CII summit urges more AI investment
The upcoming CII summit in Bengaluru (July 22-23) is all about turning India into an "AI-Led Product Nation," encouraging innovation across industries.
Still, funding remains a major hurdle: Kris Gopalakrishnan pointed out Indian startups get way less money than US ones.
Experts say more investment in AI infrastructure, education, and research is needed, plus better teamwork between companies, universities, and startups to spark real innovation.