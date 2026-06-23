CII president R Mukundan urges vocational training and industry links Business Jun 23, 2026

India's workforce needs to be ready for both homegrown and international job opportunities, according to R Mukundan, president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

He emphasized better vocational training, career counseling, and stronger ties between industry and academia.

Mukundan also pointed out that countries with aging populations are likely to welcome Indian skilled workers.

"We have to work on two fronts, how do we create employment and ensure the employment numbers are delivered both within India and outside India," he said.