CII president R Mukundan urges vocational training and industry links
India's workforce needs to be ready for both homegrown and international job opportunities, according to R Mukundan, president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).
He emphasized better vocational training, career counseling, and stronger ties between industry and academia.
Mukundan also pointed out that countries with aging populations are likely to welcome Indian skilled workers.
"We have to work on two fronts, how do we create employment and ensure the employment numbers are delivered both within India and outside India," he said.
CII runs entrepreneurship and career counseling
Mukundan highlighted how micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) can boost India's competitiveness.
CII is running entrepreneurship programs and career counseling centers to help create more jobs.
While smart factories and Industry 4.0 are growing fast, companies are still figuring out how best to use AI.
With India needing nearly eight million new jobs every year until 2030, Mukundan stressed that all these efforts must match the changing demands at home and abroad.