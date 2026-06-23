CII President R Mukundan warns Indian businesses face multipolar uncertainty
Business
India's business scene is getting tricky, says CII President R Mukundan.
He points out that shifting global politics, fast-evolving tech like artificial intelligence (AI) and new materials, and climate change are shaking things up.
Companies now face fresh uncertainties as the world moves toward a multipolar setup.
R Mukundan urges support for farmers
Mukundan believes staying competitive means adapting quickly to these changes.
He notes unpredictable monsoons and rainfall are already affecting farmers, so supporting them with better crops and water solutions is crucial.
Looking ahead, he urges India to focus on global competitiveness to keep its spot as an economic powerhouse.