CII urges overhaul of industrial land rules in India
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is pushing for big changes in how industrial land is managed in India.
Their goal? To make it simpler and faster for companies, especially those in manufacturing, infrastructure, and green energy, to find and use land.
CII says this could bring in more investment and help projects avoid frustrating delays.
CII proposes national industrial land bank
Right now, confusing rules, unclear land titles, and complicated paperwork make getting industrial land a headache, especially for smaller businesses.
CII suggests creating a digital National Industrial Land Bank that shows real-time information on available plots.
They also recommend a single online system to handle all approvals, standardizing stamp duties across states to cut costs, digitizing records for transparency, and setting up a national council so rules are the same everywhere.