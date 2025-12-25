CII's big ideas for Budget 2026-27: More transparency, smarter spending
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has pitched a four-step plan to shape India's next budget.
Their focus? Keep government debt and deficit in check, use tech to boost tax collection, and make sure public money is spent smarter.
They're suggesting central debt stays around 54.5% of GDP for now, aiming for 50% by 2031, with stricter fiscal rules not just for the Centre but also states and city governments.
Why should you care?
If you've ever wondered where your taxes go or why subsidies sometimes miss the mark, CII's proposals hit those points.
They want digital tools (think AI for GST and income tax), a fresh look at who gets food and fertilizer subsidies (targeting only the most in need), and a push to privatize some government-run companies.
The goal: less waste, more investment in things that matter—like jobs and growth—while keeping borrowing costs low so the economy stays healthy for everyone's future.