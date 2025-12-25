CII's big ideas for Budget 2026-27: More transparency, smarter spending

Why should you care?

If you've ever wondered where your taxes go or why subsidies sometimes miss the mark, CII's proposals hit those points.

They want digital tools (think AI for GST and income tax), a fresh look at who gets food and fertilizer subsidies (targeting only the most in need), and a push to privatize some government-run companies.

The goal: less waste, more investment in things that matter—like jobs and growth—while keeping borrowing costs low so the economy stays healthy for everyone's future.