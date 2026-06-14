CineNow Ltd launches ₹1,350cr 6-year fund to finance Indian films
CineNow Ltd. is rolling out a massive ₹1,350 crore fund to support Indian movies.
The six-year Secured Participation Fund is mainly backed by global investors and family offices, and instead of betting on just one film, it's set to finance a bunch of projects across different genres and languages.
CineNow tokenizes investments, Pookutty on council
Revenue will come from OTT platforms, satellite rights, music, and more.
CineNow is also bringing in tokenization to make investing easier and more transparent, so even international investors can get involved while creators' rights stay protected.
Plus, Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty has joined their council to help shape the initiative.
The goal? To shake up how films get funded in India and give creative talent more opportunities.