Cinepolis India to add 59 screens, reach 551 by 2027
Cinepolis India is ramping up its presence, planning to open 59 new screens and reach a total of 551 by the end of next calendar year.
Already the company's second-biggest market after Mexico, India brings in about 40 million moviegoers every year, a number that's only growing as more people head back to theaters.
Sampat: India audiences still growing
With demand for multiplexes rising, especially in smaller cities, Cinepolis sees huge potential here.
What makes India special for Cinepolis is also the fact that this is one of the few markets in the world where the audience base is still growing," says Managing Director Devang Sampat.
The chain has also found success with film releases like Hanuman Ansh, which expanded from 250 to over 2,000 screens thanks to smart data use and strong audience turnout, proof that Indian cinema crowds are back in action post-pandemic.