Cipla and Qilu plan US Keytruda biosimilar launch around 2029

Cipla's managing director, Achin Gupta, MD & global CEO at Cipla, says they're hoping for "an even a high single-digit share or bordering on a double-digit share is a very large opportunity in this particular segment. I think that is possible for us." share of this huge market.

Qilu will handle development and approvals, while Cipla USA takes care of getting the drug out there.

Despite these big plans, Cipla just reported a 35% drop in quarterly profits, amid a decline in North American sales and lower contributions from API and other businesses, so this new venture could be an important boost.