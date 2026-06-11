Cipla's Goa plant given FDA voluntary action indicated rating
Cipla's big manufacturing site in Goa just got a "Voluntary Action Indicated" (VAI) rating from the US Food and Drug Administration after its usual inspection in April.
This means the plant had some minor issues, but nothing serious; no penalties or shutdowns; just a heads-up to make improvements.
Cipla got the official word on June 10.
Cipla net profit down 54.6% 554.6cr
The Goa facility is key for Cipla, especially since it supplies medicines to the US.
Despite this update, CEO Achin Gupta is aiming for 10% of revenue from innovation-led products over the next five years.
On the financial side, though, things were tough last quarter: net profit dropped by 54.6% to ₹554.6 crore, and EBITDA margins slipped to 14.6%.
Still, its adjusted numbers matched expectations at ₹997 crore and a 15.2% margin.