Cipla's Goa plant given FDA voluntary action indicated rating

Cipla net profit down 54.6% 554.6cr

The Goa facility is key for Cipla, especially since it supplies medicines to the US.

Despite this update, CEO Achin Gupta is aiming for 10% of revenue from innovation-led products over the next five years.

On the financial side, though, things were tough last quarter: net profit dropped by 54.6% to ₹554.6 crore, and EBITDA margins slipped to 14.6%.

Still, its adjusted numbers matched expectations at ₹997 crore and a 15.2% margin.