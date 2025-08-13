Cipla's stock soars on robust earnings, NIFTY 50 inclusion
Cipla's stock climbed 2% on Wednesday, hitting ₹1,552.30, thanks to a solid start to the financial year and its spot in the NIFTY 50.
Record quarterly revenue for Cipla
Cipla's revenue for April-June 2025 hit ₹6,957 crore—up 3.2% from last year—with its India business crossing ₹3,000 crore for the first time in an opening quarter.
That's a big milestone showing steady growth at home.
Net profit up by over ₹1,100 crore YoY
Net profit for Q1 FY26 rose by 10.2% to ₹1,298 crore and margins remained healthy, though the EBITDA margin saw a slight dip.
For the full year ending March 2025, Cipla grew annual revenue to ₹27,547 crore and net profit increased by over ₹1,100 crore year-on-year, reaching ₹5,291 crore.
Healthy cash reserves and shareholder returns
Cipla is sitting on about ₹10,379 crore in cash with barely any debt.
Shareholders are getting rewarded too—a final dividend of ₹13 plus a special dividend of ₹3 per share was announced in June 2025.