Cipla's stock soars on robust earnings, NIFTY 50 inclusion

Cipla's stock climbed 2% on Wednesday, hitting ₹1,552.30, thanks to a solid start to the financial year and its spot in the NIFTY 50.

Record quarterly revenue for Cipla Cipla's revenue for April-June 2025 hit ₹6,957 crore—up 3.2% from last year—with its India business crossing ₹3,000 crore for the first time in an opening quarter.

That's a big milestone showing steady growth at home.

Net profit up by over ₹1,100 crore YoY Net profit for Q1 FY26 rose by 10.2% to ₹1,298 crore and margins remained healthy, though the EBITDA margin saw a slight dip.

For the full year ending March 2025, Cipla grew annual revenue to ₹27,547 crore and net profit increased by over ₹1,100 crore year-on-year, reaching ₹5,291 crore.