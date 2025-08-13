Why PI Industries shares are down 2% today

The company's Q1 FY26 revenue fell 8% YoY

If you're tracking the market or just curious about business trends, here's the scoop: PI's Q1 FY26 revenue fell 8% year-on-year to ₹1,901 crore, and net profit dropped nearly 11% to ₹400 crore.

Even with these weaker numbers, the company is still rewarding shareholders with a ₹10 per share final dividend (ex-dividend date: August 7).

It's a reminder that even big names can stumble but might still look out for their investors.