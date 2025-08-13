Why PI Industries shares are down 2% today
PI Industries's stock slipped 2% to ₹3,761 on Wednesday, as the company's April-June 2025 results showed profits dropping compared to last year.
The company's Q1 FY26 revenue fell 8% YoY
If you're tracking the market or just curious about business trends, here's the scoop: PI's Q1 FY26 revenue fell 8% year-on-year to ₹1,901 crore, and net profit dropped nearly 11% to ₹400 crore.
Even with these weaker numbers, the company is still rewarding shareholders with a ₹10 per share final dividend (ex-dividend date: August 7).
It's a reminder that even big names can stumble but might still look out for their investors.
Annual growth in FY25
Looking at the bigger picture, PI Industries grew its annual revenue in FY25 but saw a slight dip in yearly profit.
The company keeps its debt super low and maintains solid returns—so while this quarter was rough, they're not in crisis mode.